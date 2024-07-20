US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in WesBanco by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.