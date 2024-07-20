US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.