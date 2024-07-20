US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,003 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after buying an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after buying an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

