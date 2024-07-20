US Bancorp DE Sells 1,130 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $84,678,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $46,323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,931,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KIM opened at $21.24 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

