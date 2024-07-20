US Bancorp DE Sells 199 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,868,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $72.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

