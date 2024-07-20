US Bancorp DE Sells 20,155 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.