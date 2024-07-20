US Bancorp DE Sells 3,085 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 189.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

TPH opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

