US Bancorp DE Sells 3,136 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

PNW stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

