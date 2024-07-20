US Bancorp DE Sells 4,416 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $230.52.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

