US Bancorp DE Sells 4,597 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

