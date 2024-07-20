US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.