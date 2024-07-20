VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

