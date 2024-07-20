VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stake Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

