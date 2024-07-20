Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,489,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $122.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.