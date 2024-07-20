Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $332.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

