Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,867,000.

VTI opened at $271.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

