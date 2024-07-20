VOC Energy Trust (VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 14th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

VOC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 107.07% and a net margin of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

