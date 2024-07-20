Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,594,000 after acquiring an additional 575,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

