Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Watsco by 84.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 69.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $494.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.