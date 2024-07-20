Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Weatherford International worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

