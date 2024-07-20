WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.