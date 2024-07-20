Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.