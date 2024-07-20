Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

