Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Yelp worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

