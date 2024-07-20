Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,024 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,451. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

ZWS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

