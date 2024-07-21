11,215 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

