14,759 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 179,809 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAX opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

