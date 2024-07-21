1,697 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 53,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

