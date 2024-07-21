23,542 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.