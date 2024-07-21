344 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in POSCO by 1,788.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in POSCO by 917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in POSCO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POSCO

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.