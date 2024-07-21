3,524 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,278,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,003,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $60.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

