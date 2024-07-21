39,488 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 1,412,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,332,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

