4,950 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

