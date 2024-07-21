A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $88.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.43.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $87.99 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

