A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $88.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.43.
A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $87.99 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A. O. Smith Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A. O. Smith
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.