Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -465.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

