Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.