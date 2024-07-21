Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
