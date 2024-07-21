Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Agenus by 3,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

