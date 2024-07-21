Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGYS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,435,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.