Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ADC opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
