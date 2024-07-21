Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 407,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,475,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Agree Realty stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

