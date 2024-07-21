Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $38.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of AA opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

