Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Allakos Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of ALLK opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allakos

In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Allakos by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 539,087 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 1,753.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,778 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 537,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

