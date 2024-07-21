Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.