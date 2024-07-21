Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $83.99 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $85.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

