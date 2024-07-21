Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 132,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

