Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,972,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

