Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

