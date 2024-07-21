Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $69.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

