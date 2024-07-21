American Planning Services Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after buying an additional 2,307,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

