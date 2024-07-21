America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 3.7 %

CRMT stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $122.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

